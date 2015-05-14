(Adds Chicago Fed survey results, graphic)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO May 14 Prices for prime crop land in
the central Corn Belt held up better than other regions in the
first quarter, but the outlook for low grain prices looked
likely to pressure land values and farm incomes further in
coming months, according to Federal Reserve quarterly surveys of
farm bankers issued on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago reported an average rise
of 1 percent in the value of prime farmland in the first quarter
of 2015 compared to the prior three months, with values holding
steady from a year ago. But it said a jump in farmland values in
the dairy state of Wisconsin masked declines in values in the
big crop states of Illinois, Indiana and especially Iowa.
"Just over half of the responding bankers expected farmland
values to be stable during the second quarter of 2015, but
nearly all of the rest expected farmland values to head lower,"
the Chicago Fed said in its survey of 234 bankers.
Prices for farmland, the main collateral for farm loans, are
closely watched by the Fed and agribusinesses as a key indicator
of the farm economy's health.
Earlier on Thursday, the Fed banks in Kansas City and St.
Louis reported year-on-year declines for prime farmland in their
districts for the first quarter.
"Low crop prices placed added stress on net farm incomes and
contributed to weaker credit conditions in the first quarter,"
the Kansas City Fed said of central Plains states.
Irrigated crop land values in the Kansas City district, a
top wheat, corn and cattle region, dropped 2.1 percent from the
same period last year, "falling slightly below year-ago levels
for the first time in more than five years," the bank said.
"Looking ahead, very few bankers expect price appreciation"
for crop land, it said. "Bankers expect continued strength in
the cattle sector and increasing cattle inventories will sustain
demand, and prices, for ranchland."
In the northern Delta and southern Midwest region overseen
by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, both crop and
ranchland values fell in the first quarter from a year ago.
One key leading indicator was a retreat in cash rents.
"Strikingly, cash rental rates for District agricultural
land were down 8 percent for 2015 compared with 2014. This
decline provided some relief in rental costs for farmers facing
much lower crop prices than in recent years," the Chicago Fed
said.
