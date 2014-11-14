CHICAGO Nov 14 Farmland values in the southern U.S. Midwest and Delta region rose almost 15 percent during the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, despite lower farm income, as grain prices fell, the Federal Bank of St. Louis said on Friday.

The average farmland value was $6,120 per acre in the July-September period, up from $5,332 in the third quarter of 2013, and up 11.8 percent from second quarter of this year, the bank said in its quarterly survey of 41 agricultural bankers in the district.

The St. Louis district covers Arkansas, eastern Missouri, southern Illinois and Indiana, and parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi. The region produces corn, soybeans, wheat and other food commodities, as well as cotton, hogs and cattle.

Ranch and pastureland values averaged $2,570 per acre in the quarter, an 8.1 percent increase from a year earlier, and up 11.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Both cropland and ranch land values were the highest since the St. Louis survey began in 2012, the bank said.

The region bucked a trend of steady to lower farmland prices elsewhere in the farm belt.

The Kansas City and Chicago Fed banks released their banker surveys on Thursday, reporting farmland values were generally steady with a year earlier, but that weakness looked likely in the fourth quarter land auction season due to low grain prices.

The KC and Chicago districts stretch across the heart of the big corn, soybean and livestock producing states of the central Plains and Corn Belt. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Peter Galloway)