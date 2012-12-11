* Iowa 2012 avg farmland value $8,296, up 24 pct from 2011
* Farmers dominate the bidding, biofuels stay strong
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Dec 11 Red-hot demand for farmland in
the top U.S. corn-growing state of Iowa drove prices to record
highs in 2012, buoyed by demand from cash-rich farmers and
ignoring the worst U.S. drought in the last 50 years.
The average price of Iowa farmland was $8,296 an acre - an
all-time high - a 23.7 percent rise from a year ago, according
to the Iowa Land Value survey of 486 real-estate brokers and
other market participants compiled by Iowa State University.
That surpassed the previous record of $6,708 set in 2011. The
gains also mark the third year in a row where values rose more
than 15 percent.
Sky-rocketing land values have stirred banker fears about
the possibility of a ruinous farmland bubble like the one seen
in the 1980s U.S. farm crisis, when over-leveraged farmers lost
their land as interest rates jumped. But farmers are carrying
much less debt today, thanks to record incomes in recent years.
"Iowa land values have increased more than two and a half
times since 2003," Michael Duffy, Iowa State agricultural
economist and lead author of the land value survey, said in a
summary of the findings. "Obviously these increases raise
concerns there will be a major correction in land values."
Located in the center of the U.S. Corn Belt, the largest
corn- and soybean-producing region of the world, Iowa enjoys
rich soils and a normally temperate climate. Iowa leads the
country in corn, soybean, ethanol and hog production and alone
produces about 18 percent of the nation's corn and soybean
crops. Crop yields were hurt this year as the historic drought
depleted soil moisture and concerns continue about 2013. But
Duffy said that farmland values strengthened after the
drought-hit harvest.
"Better than expected crop yields and the level of land
sales activity due to the proposed changes in land-related taxes
contributed to the increasing values," Duffy said in a
statement.
Iowa farmland values vs corn prices:
Farmland values in the central United States are closely
tracked by government economists as a gauge of the U.S. economy
and health of the banking system. In recent years both crop
prices and farmland prices have set records as the burgeoning
biofuels industry, record food exports, and low interest rates
spurred demand for land.
"The majority of farmland sales, 78 percent, were to
existing farmers. Investors represented 18 percent of the
sales," according to the survey. "This level of farmer purchases
is similar to what existed in the early 1990s."
Duffy said Iowa farmland purchases by nonfarm investors
peaked in 2005 at 39 percent. But farmers, buoyed by record
grain prices and the ethanol boom since the 2007 U.S. energy law
mandated a jump in renewable fuels, have resumed their role as
the driving force in the market.
"There are other causes for the increase," Duffy said.
"Interest rates are at the lowest level in recent memory."
The Iowa State survey underscores the strong gains in
Midwest and Plains farmland seen in recent Federal Reserve
reports. The quarterly survey of Midwest bankers conducted by
the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank estimated Iowa farmland values
rose 18 percent in the July-September period from a year ago.
Grain farmers not only benefited from a late bump in their
drought-hit corn and soybean yields but also saw balance sheets
enriched by crop insurance payments.
The survey said that the highest land values were reported
for northwestern Iowa, where farmland values averaged $11,404
per acre while the lowest were in south central corner of the
state averaging $4,308 per acre.
In October, a parcel of 80 acres of crop land in
northwestern Iowa sold for a record $21,900 an acre.