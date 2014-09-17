Sept 17 Farmland prices in Iowa, the top U.S. corn and soybean state, were down an average 3.4 percent over the past six months, and more than 8 percent from a year ago - pressured by lower grain prices and firmer interest rates, a twice-yearly survey of realtors said on Wednesday.

The average selling price for Iowa farmland as of Sept. 1 was $8,000 an acre, compared with $8,278 six months earlier, according to the Iowa Realtors Land Institute survey based on information from farm real estate brokers, lenders and others with knowledge of land prices.

Prices were down 8.8 percent from Sept. 1, 2013, according to survey data.

"It was expected," said Kyle Hansen with Hertz Real Estate in Nevada, Iowa, and chair of the Realtors Land Institute. "We've seen commodity prices decrease and the land market has slowed from the standpoint of how much land is on the market as well as how active the bidders are at auctions."

Farm economists, bankers, farmers and the Federal Reserve keep a close eye on Iowa farmland, a bellwether for the U.S. farm economy. Farmland values have set records in recent years tracking the strength in grain prices amid short supplies, and booming demand for biofuels and food exports.

Economists and bankers said this month they have been expecting land prices to hold at current levels or soften some but not burst a farmland bubble similar to what happened in the 1980s, when over-leveraged farmers lost their land. Crop farmers are in a much healthier cash and debt position now.

Even so, land values remain near record highs despite corn and soybean prices falling to four-year lows this summer on expectations for a record-large harvest.

"We are seeing high quality farms still stay steady in most areas. It's the medium and lower quality crop ground that has softened more because of the decrease in commodity prices," Hansen added.

For the last six months, the survey said Iowa land values fell in seven of the nine crop-reporting districts with the largest drop in the northeast at down 6.5 percent. The southeast, by comparison, saw land prices rise 3.1 percent.

Northwest Iowa had the highest average selling price in the state at $12,362 an acre.

"The outlook is uncertain into 2015," Hansen said. "I don't see any crash in land prices or a bubble bursting." (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Bernard Orr)