CHICAGO Aug 14 The price of quality farmland in
the southern U.S. Midwest and Delta region were steady to softer
during the second quarter compared to the previous quarter,
reflecting lower farm income, the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis said on Thursday.
The average farmland value was $5,473 per acre in the second
quarter of 2014, down less than 1 percent from an average $5,496
in the first quarter of 2014, and down 3.5 percent from this
time last year, the bank said in its quarterly survey of 45 farm
lenders in the district.
Ranch and pastureland values averaged $2,313 per acre, down
7.4 percent from the first quarter and 2.5 percent lower than a
year earlier.
However, cash rents rose to their highest levels since the
St. Louis Fed began its survey in 2012, with the average rent
$191 per acre, up 4.9 percent from the first quarter.
The St. Louis survey covers Arkansas, eastern Missouri,
southern Illinois and Indiana, and parts of Kentucky, Tennessee
and Mississippi. The region produces corn, soybeans, wheat,
other food commodities, cotton, hogs and cattle.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)