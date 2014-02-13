CHICAGO Feb 13 Quality farmland prices in the
southern Midwest and mid-South region of the U.S. crop belt
edged higher in the fourth quarter, bouncing back from a
third-quarter slide which halted years of gains, the Federal
Reserve Bank of St Louis said on Thursday.
"Quality farmland values across the district averaged $5,868
per acre in the fourth quarter of 2013, which was modestly
higher than the third-quarter average of close to $5,300 per
acre," the bank said in its quarterly survey of 49 district
banks.
"When measured against figures from a year earlier, quality
farmland values in the eighth district increased by 12.2
percent."
The district comprises state of Arkansas and portions of
Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and
Tennessee.
The region is a top producer of corn, soybeans, hogs, winter
wheat and other cash crops.
(Reporting By Christine Stebbins; Editing by Sophie Hares)