CHICAGO May 15 The price of prime farmland in the U.S. Midwest grain belt was up 19 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, boosted by higher commodity prices and net farm incomes, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Tuesday.

District land values kept their rapid rise at the start of the year but fell "short of the torrid pace of 2011," with prices of good agricultural land rising 5 percent in the quarter compared to the final three months of 2011, the Fed said in its quarterly survey of 231 bankers across the district.

The Chicago Fed district stretches across key sections in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt states of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, with parts of Wisconsin and Michigan included. Iowa and Illinois alone produce about a third of U.S. corn and soybeans, powering the United States in its role as the leading exporter in the world of those key food and industrial crops.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve also released its quarterly farmland survey on Tuesday, showing values up 25 to 32 percent and at new records, driven by stronger grain prices and strong farm income.