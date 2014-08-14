Aug 14 Farmland prices in the U.S. Corn Belt
rose during the second quarter of 2014, bouncing back from a dip
in the first quarter, despite outlooks for lower grain profits
as crop prices fall, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on
Thursday.
Agricultural land values increased 2 percent in the
April-June period from the previous three months and were up 3
percent from year-ago levels, the Chicago Fed said in its
quarterly survey of 230 farm bankers in the region.
"Farmland values were partly buoyed by a spring rally in
corn and soybean prices, which occurred before these crop prices
started falling again in May," the bank said.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)