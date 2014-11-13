(Adds Plains survey, graphic, Fed analyst comment, byline)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO Nov 13 Farmland prices in the U.S. Corn
Belt and central Plains were mostly steady in the third quarter,
but weakness was likely before year-end as farmers absorb the
impact of 5-year lows in grain prices, regional Federal Reserve
banks said on Thursday.
"The downturn in crop prices of the past two years finally
extinguished the trend of rising farmland values that had
prevailed in the District since the fourth quarter of 2009," the
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said, reporting land prices fell
2 percent from the second quarter but were unchanged from a year
ago.
"Declines from a year ago in 'good' agricultural land values
for Illinois and Iowa were offset by increases for Indiana and
Michigan; meanwhile, Wisconsin farmland values remained the
same," the bank said in its survey of 224 district lenders.
A Kansas City Federal Reserve survey reported similar
trends, with crop land values down slightly from the second
quarter but 1 to 2 percent above a year ago. Range land prices
rose, however, reflecting the recovery in livestock markets due
to record high cattle prices.
"Farmland values have stopped rising in the Midwest and in
pockets are decreasing. Even with the big harvest, farm income
will be down this year," David Oppedahl, Chicago Fed economist,
told Reuters.
Farmland prices are closely watched by Fed policymakers,
bankers and farm suppliers since land is the basic collateral
for most farm loans.
Since 2010, grain land prices had set record highs on
booming demand for biofuels and exports. The drop in grain
prices, particularly corn, after a second straight record crop
has revived some worries of a "farmland bubble" popping.
Oppedahl said various factors, including the strong
financial position of big farmers, made that unlikely.
"I don't think long-term we're going to have a major
decline," Oppedahl said. "There are a lot factors underpinning
agriculture. We're out of the boom. Hopefully, there won't be a
bust."
Upcoming land auctions will be closely watched. Farmers
whose finances are too stressed may boost the amount of land up
for sale. Most bankers expect land prices to ease, but few
expect a self-defeating rush of land sales.
"Forty-nine percent of the responding bankers predicted a
decrease in the volume of farmland transfers relative to the
fall and winter of a year ago, while only 11 percent predicted
an increase," the Chicago Fed said.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Andre Grenon and
Dan Grebler)