CHICAGO Feb 13 Farmland prices in the central
U.S. Plains stayed mostly steady in 2014 despite lower farm
incomes but weakness is expected this year amid continued
depressed grain prices, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
said on Friday.
"Following several years of strong income and gains in
cropland values, 2014 appeared to be a turning point for crop
producers," the bank said in its quarterly survey of district
farm banks. "Lower crop prices and elevated input costs trimmed
profit margins and slowed cropland value appreciation."
The Kansas City Fed's district includes most of Nebraska,
Kansas and Oklahoma and parts of Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming and
New Mexico. The region is the top producer of winter wheat and
major grower of corn, oilseeds and beef cattle.
"In the fourth quarter, the average value of non-irrigated
cropland equaled year-ago levels and irrigated cropland values
increased less than 1 percent," the Fed said.
But the bank noted sharp variations based on farm income
trends. Nebraska, the region's top corn producer, saw
non-irrigated land values drop 3.4 percent from a year ago. In
Oklahoma, with more grazing land, those values jumped 19
percent.
