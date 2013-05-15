May 15 Farmland values in the U.S. Plains states
rose 20 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, with
acreage commanding record prices because of red-hot demand for
cropland in the world's biggest food exporter, the Federal
Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Wednesday.
The rate of increase moderated with slower growth in farm
income, the bank said.
Irrigated farmland attracted the most interest. Prices rose
21.5 percent, boosted by lingering concerns after the worst
drought to hit the United States since the 1930s, the Kansas
City Fed said in its quarterly survey of 223 district bankers.
The survey area, a leading region for wheat, corn and cattle
production, includes Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado and
parts of Missouri.