By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO Nov 15 Falling crop prices from a
bumper 2013 harvest dampened buyer interest in U.S. Plains and
Midwest farmland in the third quarter, slowing price gains after
years of record advances, regional Federal Reserve data showed
on Friday.
The Kansas City Federal Reserve, surveying 219 farm bankers
in its leading region for wheat, corn and cattle, said farmland
price gains in the quarter were only 1-3 percent higher on
average from the second quarter, compared to the usual
double-digit annual growth seen in previous years.
The St Louis Fed, in its quarterly survey of 47 bankers in
the south-central Midwest and Delta area, said farmland prices
eased 6 percent from the prior quarter with more weakness
expected.
Those findings were in line with the rich crop region east
of the Plains in the heart of the Corn Belt. The Chicago Federal
Reserve on Thursday said in its own survey of farm bankers in
Iowa, Illinois and the upper Midwest crop land prices were up 14
percent year-on-year but only up 1 percent from the previous
quarter as of October 1, with values actually easing 1 percent
in the quarter on Iowa, the top corn state.
"While District farmland values increased on the whole in
the third quarter of 2013, this upward trend was not expected to
continue," the Chicago Fed said.
Fed policymakers, farm bankers, sellers of seed and feed and
equipment to farmers, and farmers themselves have been watching
farmland auctions carefully this fall in the Midwest to pick up
any pronounced weakness in the market after the sharp decrease
in grain prices from last year's records. Farmland is the basic
collateral for farmer loans and economists have expressed
concern for months that a farmland "bubble" may pop as it did in
the 1980s, hurting what has been one of the healthiest sectors
of the U.S. economy.
FOURTH QUARTER FARM AUCTIONS
While third-quarter surveys by the Fed bankers should allay
fears of any sharp break in U.S. farmland prices, the autumn
harvest season in the Midwest and Plains is usually when most
farm owners put land up for sale. Most farm land buying is from
neighboring farmers, who are flush with cash at harvest. U.S.
interest rates also remain near record lows, and grain producers
have used record prices in recent years - fueled by the biofuels
boom and rising exports to Asia - to retire debt. So analysts
have said that the key indicator to watch in the fourth quarter
will be how much land comes on the market.
"Farmland values are holding pretty flat from where they
have been. Usually the big moves in land values come in the
fourth quarter, so we're right in the middle of it," Jason
Henderson, a Purdue University agricultural economist and former
Kansas City Fed economist, said in an interview this week. "My
scenario as to how I think it's going to play out: we'll get a
little softness. Then those farmers will sit there and decide,
'Is this the top of the market or not?' Those who were on the
fence thinking about selling, if they think this is the top,
then they'll put it on the market."
The Kansas City Fed district includes Kansas, Nebraska,
Oklahoma and parts of Missouri and Colorado, a top region of
wheat, corn, cattle, sorghum and grazing. With drought still
lingering in the Plains, the survey of farm bankers said
irrigated cropland values rose 22 percent from a year ago,
nonirrigated cropland increased 19 percent, while ranchland
values were up 15 percent. Additionally, irrigated cropland,
nonirrigated cropland and ranchland values rose 0.9, 2.8 and 2.0
percent, respectively, from the second quarter to the third
quarter of 2013.
The Kansas City Fed said that it will be carefully watching
the value of farmland in the fourth quarter against cash rents,
a key indicator of farmland returns tied mainly to crop
prices. The U.S. Agriculture Department projects 2013/14 season
corn prices at $4.10 to $4.90 a bushel versus $6.89 last year,
with wheat at $6.70 to $7.30 a bushel versus $7.77 a year
earlier and soybeans at $11.15 to $13.15 versus $14.40.
"Farmland value gains have continued to outpace increases in
cash rental rates, highlighting the potential for a future
adjustment in farmland values," the Kansas City Fed said. "The
ratio of non-irrigated cropland values to cash rents,
historically less than 20, recently reached 27 in the district.
Irrigated cropland values have also risen significantly faster
than cash rents in recent years."
The St Louis Fed's district, comprising all or parts of
Arkansas, southern Illinois and Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi,
Missouri and Tennessee, is a major producer of corn, soybeans,
hogs, winter wheat and other cash crops.
"Values averaged $5,332 per acre in the third quarter of
2013, down from $5,672 per acre in the previous quarter. Despite
this decline, quality-farmland values remain 9.1 percent higher
than at the same point last year," the bank said, adding:
"Bankers expect further erosion in district quality farmland
values over the next three months."
The Kansas City Fed, like the Chicago Fed on Thursday, said
their district bankers were in general cautious and confident
that farmland values will hold up as some of the froth of
speculation is taken out of the market by crop prices
retreating. They said the progress of the stalled U.S. farm bill
in Congress - especially all-important crop insurance available
for next year's planting - and the continuing demand for U.S.
grains will be key factors as fourth quarter farm land auctions
proceed.
"With less farmland typically for sale before harvest,
strong demand for high-quality cropland kept prices elevated.
However, some survey respondents noted longer marketing times
and commented that price gains had moderated somewhat," the
Kansas City Fed said of the third quarter. "While most bankers
surveyed expected farmland values would hold steady, some
indicated farmland values could begin a gradual decline as 2014
approaches, particularly if income from crop production weakens
further."
One farm banker in southeastern Nebraska, quoted by the
Kansas City Fed, summed up the cautious view of Pains lenders.
"With normal grain production in the Corn Belt, farmers'
cash flows are going to get much tighter. With lower grain
prices, we expect land prices and cash rents to go down 10 to 20
percent over the next few years," the banker said.