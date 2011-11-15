Nov 15 Farmland values in the U.S. Plains rose to record highs in the third quarter of 2011, powered by another bumper grain crop in the United States which is feeding world food and energy needs, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said in its quarterly survey.

The region's cropland values rose more than 25 percent over the past year and ranchland values increased 14 percent.

"Nebraska posted the strongest gains with irrigated and nonirrigated land values rising approximately 40 percent above year-ago levels," the bank said." (Reporting by Christine Stebbins)