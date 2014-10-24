CHICAGO Oct 24 The red-hot U.S. farm land
market is cooling with prices for prime acreage steady to lower
so far this autumn but holding up better than expected with
grain prices near four-year lows, farm managers and auctioneers
said on Friday.
"It's getting softer but there's no panic in the streets.
The market is taking a breather," said Jim Farrell, head of
Omaha, Nebraska-based Farmers National, the largest U.S. farm
management company.
The annual season for farmland sales and rent negotiations
is in the spotlight for the next four months with farmers,
bankers and farm managers nervously waiting to see if the
consensus for a soft landing in prices holds. Land acts as the
main collateral for farm loans and farmer spending.
"The high-quality farm land is maintaining its value and
we're seeing a little bit of retracement in the lower-quality
land. There hasn't been a high number of transactions," said
Randal Fransen, incoming president of the Illinois Society of
Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
The lack of any substantial amounts of land for sale so far
is likely explained by most Corn Belt farmers being busy with
harvest. But amounts offered will be watched carefully as more
auctions get under way.
"There still isn't much land on the market," said Randy
Hertz, head of Hertz Farm Management in Nevada, Iowa.
With benchmark corn prices down 40 percent from their record
highs in 2013, the drop in land returns has fed fears of a crash
in land values. In some locations, prime corn land producing 200
bushels an acre has sold for 5 to 10 percent below last year's
record highs while less fertile land has gone for as much as 20
percent lower, auctioneers said.
But the peculiarities of the farm land market have helped
prop up demand. Low interest rates have cut farmer returns from
the bond market but also made borrowing to buy land easier. But
wild card factors for farmers include who your neighbors are,
what they farm, their children and your own.
"We've certainly seen the high-quality, highly sought-after
farms have not dropped much," Hertz said.
Hertz cited a sale of 80 acres in southeastern Iowa just
last month.
"This 80 was right across the road from a hog production
unit and the farmer really wanted it," Hertz said. "A great
farm, high quality; a good, rectangle shape. He had a neighbor
who pushed him and it sold for $14,500 an acre," he said.
Land owners are also seen less likely to sharply cut rents
than work out more flexible contracts.
"On most of our leases if there is any negotiation we're
talking with the operator to put a variable component in the
place which would allow us to be paid more rent if the market
turns around," Farrell said. "If we agree to a discount on a
lease, we're asking for a variable rate component."
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by James Dalgleish)