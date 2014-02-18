Feb 18 Institutional investors are buying up
U.S. farmland at a rapid rate, and their influence is starting
to shift the types of crops grown and the way the land is
managed, according to a report issued Tuesday.
There is an estimated $10 billion in institutional capital
looking to acquire U.S. farmland, and over the next 20 years, as
the current generation of farmers retires, an estimated 400
million acres will change hands, according to the report issued
by The Oakland Institute, a Calfornia-based think tank with a
focus on agriculture.
"Driven by everything from rising food prices to growing
demand for biofuel, the financial sector is taking an interest
in farmland as never before," said the report, which analyzed
property records and other county and local property data, and
other public records.
The report
cited several "case studies" and says that the institutional
investment influence in some situations alters decisions about
which crops to plant, land management and labor practices.
The report acknowledged that individual farmers are still
the biggest buyers of U.S. farmland, and says the trend of
institutional ownership of farmland is still too new to draw
general conclusions about its impacts. But the report said it is
"crucial" for policymakers to monitor the trend and "help ensure
that farmers, and not absentee investors, are the future of our
food system."
The report cited three groups as being particularly
influential so far in acquisitions of U.S. farmland: The
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association-College Retirement
Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF), one of the largest pension funds in
the world; Hancock Agricultural Investment Group (HAIG), part of
the Hancock Natural Resource Group, an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corp ; and UBS
Agrivest, also known as UBS Global Real Estate-Farmland and a
part of the Swiss-based UBS financial services
company.
HAIG manages $2.1 billion of agricultural real estate and
oversees roughly 290,000 U.S. farmland acres, according to its
officials. UBS Agrivest has 113 farms totaling 183,000 acres in
15 states under management. The farms grow over 25 different
crops, according to UBS. And TIAA-CREF said that it has roughly
125,000 acres of U.S. farmland.
James McCandless, head of UBS Global Real Estate, said that
its properties are leased to local farm operators, mostly family
farmers. Institutional investors are driven by a desire to
diversify portfolios and achieve the steady income stream
benefits associated with farmland, he said.
Prices for U.S. farmland have been rising rapidly in recent
years, driven partly by increased demand for food and livestock
feed for an expanding global population and by the burgeoning
biofuels industry. Prices have started to stabilize but are
still sharply higher than they were a year ago, particularly for
fertile ground in the Midwest where corn and soybeans are grown.
A report issued on Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Chicago said that in the fourth quarter of 2013 farmland prices
in parts of the Midwest rose 3 percent from the third quarter.