* Nebraska farmland values up more than 25 pct year over
year
* Kansas farmland values up more than 23 pct from year ago
* Rise in farmland values slowed to less than 3 pct in 2nd
quarter
* Farmers expected to increase borrowings in 3rd quarter
By Carey Gillam
Aug 15 Crop-withering drought is eating into
U.S. farm income, slowing the rise in farmland values and
raising the likelihood farmers will borrow more money in the
third quarter, according to a Federal Reserve Bank report issued
on Wednesday.
Farmland values across an area of the U.S. Plains, which
includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and parts of Missouri, rose
less than 3 percent during the second quarter, roughly half the
rate of growth at the beginning of the year, according to the
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
The slower growth could indicate formation of a "plateau" in
what has been skyrocketing prices for farmland, said Jason
Henderson, vice president and Omaha Branch executive with the
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
"We've seen slower gains now. Bankers expect this slower
pace of growth to continue to the end of the year," said
Henderson. "After this rapid growth over the last few years, we
might be forming a plateau."
The pace and pricing of seasonal fall land sales will give
bankers a better idea of the farmland value trend, he said.
Despite the slower pace of increasing value, farmland values
in the Federal Reserve's 10th district, which also includes
Colorado, Wyoming and parts of New Mexico, were up 26.4 percent
for non-irrigated land over a year ago. Irrigated land values
were up 28.2 percent and ranchland values were up 16.2 percent
over this time a year ago.
Nebraska had the largest year-over-year rise, with cropland
prices up more than 35 percent and ranchland values almost 27
percent higher than this time a year ago.
In Kansas, a top producer of U.S. wheat, non-irrigated
farmland value was up 23.5 percent; irrigated land was up 25
percent and ranchland was up 18.3 percent over a year ago.
Oklahoma bankers reported the smallest year-over-year gains
in farmland values - 15 percent for non-irrigated; 10.9 percent
for irrigated and 10.6 percent for ranchland - as many areas of
the state endured a second year of extreme drought.
Farmland values are expected to hold at current levels
during the rest of the growing season, the Federal Reserve
report said.
Strong demand for farmland has boosted interest in more
marginal tracts of land with production potential, the report
said. Although the number of farmland sales remained low during
the growing season, some bankers expect the number of sales to
rise after harvest.
The drought has hit U.S. livestock producers particularly
hard, the Fed report said. Higher feed costs and lower cattle
prices from forced herd liquidations have cut cattle profits,
and rising corn prices are also increasing costs for hog, dairy,
and poultry enterprises.
Financial losses to ranchers spill over into the economy and
is hard for an area to recover from, said Todd Adams, CEO of
Adams Bank & Trust in the western Nebraska town of Ogallala.
"The ranchers have been hit the hardest, Adams said. "Even
if they get good rains you wonder if the pasture will come back
for next year. And when they sell off their momma cows... they
are getting rid of what acts as their factories. Every day they
just go out and watch a little more of your livelihood burn
away."
Access to water is increasingly a key component of land
valuation as farmers and ranchers struggle through another
season of drought, Henderson said.
Despite the weaker outlook for farm income, loan repayment
rates were expected to hold near year-ago levels, bankers said.
Strong U.S. winter wheat production was a boost for many
farmers in the Plains states. In addition, land lease revenues
for mineral rights continued to rise.
