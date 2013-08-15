By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 15 Farmland prices in key
U.S. crop regions surged more than 25 percent over the past 12
months as demand for land remains strong despite a decline in
farm income, two Federal Reserve bank reports said on Thursday.
Prices paid for irrigated cropland in a central U.S. region
that includes Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Oklahoma jumped
25.2 percent from a year ago, according to a report by the
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
The jump marks the ninth consecutive quarter in which
irrigated cropland values have risen more than 20 percent
year-on-year.
Non-irrigated cropland rose 18 percent on a year ago, while
ranchland rose 14 percent, the report said. Gains were weaker
for ranchland, particularly in Oklahoma and some mountain
states, because persistent drought has left pastures in poor
condition.
In the Midwest and in some Mid-South states including
Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee,
Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, prices paid for quality farmland
rose 20.6 percent over the last year to $5,672 per acre on
average, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of
St. Louis.
However, average ranch or pastureland values for the Midwest
and Mid-South district increased only about 1 percent to $2,372
per acre over the past year, the report said.
The gains come even as farm income in many states is
declining, in part due to reduced wheat production revenues and
losses in the cattle sector, according to the Kansas City
report.
The reports are based on surveys of bankers, who pointed to
the overall wealth of the farm sector, the current low interest
rate environment and a lack of alternative investment options
for the price rises.
Still, there is a growing sense that values are nearing, or
have reached, a peak.
While most bankers expected farmland values to remain at
current levels, an increasing number of bankers responding to a
survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City felt farmland
values may have peaked. Compared with previous surveys, fewer
bankers expected farmland values to keep rising. Among those
expecting values to fall, most thought the decline would be less
than 10 percent, the Kansas City report said.
The Kansas City federal reserve district encompasses key
wheat-producing states and large cattle and livestock production
areas, while the Chicago district is dominated by corn and
soybean farms, as well as large hog and dairy operations.