By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 15 Farmland prices in key
U.S. crop regions surged more than 25 percent over the past 12
months as demand for land remains strong despite a decline in
farm income, two Federal Reserve bank reports said on Thursday.
Prices paid for irrigated cropland in a central U.S. region
that includes Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma jumped
25.2 percent from a year ago, according to a report by the
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
The jump marks the ninth consecutive quarter in which
irrigated cropland values have risen more than 20 percent
year-on-year.
Non-irrigated cropland rose 18 percent from a year ago,
while ranch land rose 14 percent, the report said. Gains were
weaker for ranch land, particularly in Oklahoma and some
mountain states, because persistent drought left pastures in
poor condition.
In the Midwest and in some Mid-South states, including
Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee,
Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, prices for quality farmland rose
20.6 percent over the last year to $5,672 per acre on average,
according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, average ranch or pastureland values for the Midwest
and Mid-South district increased only about 1 percent to $2,372
per acre over the past year, the report said.
The gains come even as farm income in many states is
declining, in part due to reduced revenues for wheat and losses
in the cattle sector, according to the Kansas City report.
The reports are based on surveys of bankers, who pointed to
the overall wealth of the farm sector, the current low interest
rate environment and a lack of alternative investment options
for the price rises.
Still, there is a growing sense that values are nearing, or
have reached, a peak.
While most bankers expected farmland values to remain at
current levels, an increasing number of those responding to a
survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City felt farmland
values might have peaked. Compared with previous surveys, fewer
bankers expected farmland values to keep rising. Among those
expecting values to fall, most thought the decline would be less
than 10 percent, the Kansas City report said.
The Kansas City federal reserve district encompasses key
wheat-producing states and large cattle and livestock production
areas, while the Chicago district is dominated by corn and
soybean farms, as well as large hog and dairy operations.
In the Federal Reserve's Seventh District, which encompasses
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, values for good
farmland rose 17 percent from a year ago, but were flat compared
with the first quarter, according to a survey of 211
agricultural bankers. The district is overseen by the Federal
Reserve Bank of Chicago.
The last time there was no quarter-over-quarter rise in
value was 2009, the bank said in a report also issued on
Thursday.
"While the farmland values on a year-over-year basis still
appeared to be soaring, changes in farmland values on a
quarterly basis may be presaging shifts in the year-over-year
pattern in the latter half of 2013," the report said.
Indiana saw a 21 percent jump in the value of good farmland
in the second quarter of 2013 compared with a year earlier.
Iowa, the nation's key corn-producing state, and Michigan both
saw average values for good farmland rise 18 percent, while
Illinois was up 17 percent and Wisconsin 7 percent.