By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, Sept 7
CHICAGO, Sept 7 David Fullington paid a
"ridiculous" price of $13,600 an acre for a 200-acre (81
hectares) farm in Illinois within the last year and says he and
his partners would probably bid again for prime land that is in
tight supply, despite tumbling grain prices.
"No regrets at all," Fullington said of the purchase of his
neighbor's land, now farmed by a son of one of his partners.
"Very seldom do you get an opportunity to buy something right
next door to you. There's always a little extra value there for
you."
In the 1980s, sharp falls in corn and soybean prices hit
farm incomes hard and land prices tumbled, hurting the rural
economy in the world's biggest grains producer. The pain spilled
into the financial sector as defaults on loans pegged to
farmland values rose.
U.S. policymakers and bankers had feared a repeat this year,
but instead, U.S. farmland prices are already up 8 percent as of
Aug. 1 according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
They expect values - especially for prime farmland - to hold
near record highs even though corn and soybeans are at four-year
lows.
The reason? Farming families like the Fullingtons have money
from recent boom years to invest into assets they think give
long-term value. Levels of debt are also lower than in the
1980s.
And after five years of record grain prices, led by corn on
the back of booming biofuel demand, and export demand led by
China, farmers have enough wealth to weather this fall. All
time-high harvests that triggered the slide also provides a
cushion as there are more crops to sell.
Government crop insurance programs, boosted again in the
latest five-year farm bill signed in February, have also given
grain farmers added protection.
New demand is coming in too. Livestock producers are seeking
more grazing land as they rebuild herds after years of drought
and are benefiting from record cattle prices.
"The agricultural sector has been highly profitable so you
still have a lot of money out there, a lot of wealth," said
Nathan Kauffman of the Kansas City Federal Reserve, who oversees
the bank's quarterly survey of Plains crop land prices, which
are up 6 percent this year.
DODGING THE TSUNAMI
Farmland acts as the main collateral for farm loans and
amounted to $2.45 trillion or 85 percent of farmer assets in
2014, up from 79 percent in 2010, according to the USDA's latest
data. In the same period, land asset values for farmers rose 35
percent, extending a decade-long climb, interrupted only briefly
in 2009 during the global financial crisis.
"I think the good properties will sell this fall," said Jim
Farrell, head of Farmers National, the largest U.S. farm
management company and top auction house in the country, based
in Omaha, Nebraska.
He said spring auctions saw 90 percent of properties sold on
the day of auction and 95 percent in the same week.
"I don't see that deteriorating a lot," Farrell said.
Just two weeks ago, a farm in the country's top crop state
of Iowa fetched $14,100 per acre - just below last year's record
when corn prices were much higher, according to Randy Hertz of
Hertz Farm Management in Nevada, Iowa.
"That really surprised me how strong that was," Hertz said.
Farmland auctions take place throughout the year but autumn
is the busiest season as crops are harvested and the end of the
tax year looms.
Farmers make up the bulk of buyers, both to work the land
themselves and as an investment to be managed or rented out.
An Iowa State University study in January showed farmers
made up 80 percent of buyers of farmland in the top corn and
soybean growing state, 18 percent were investors - including
farmers buying land to be managed - and the remaining 2 percent
were other buyers such as churches and non-profit groups. Iowa
does not allow big corporations or partnerships to own land,
with most farmland owned by couples or individuals.
"People talk about institutions investing in farmland but we
are still a small fraction of what is happening in the
marketplace," said Jeffrey Conrad, head of investment firm AgIS
Capital which advises farmland buyers and hedge funds.
Financial investors have generally been more cautious this
year because of the fall in grain prices and the prospect of
higher interest rates, which would make borrowing to buy
farmland more expensive. But many retain a long-term bullish
outlook for U.S. grain and meat as world demand, led by China,
looks set to keep rising.
"You'll definitely see downward pressure, clearly 5-10
percent you could see," said Conrad, adding that most investors
were waiting on the sidelines and while there could be some
softening he expected no crash in months ahead. "If you saw any
real downward pressure on values, there's enough capital on the
sidelines to support it. They will come back into the market if
the values start to fall."
Fullington said he and his partners were not ignoring lower
crop prices or the outlook for interest rates to tick higher in
the next 12 months as the Fed trims its bond buying.
"But that's short term," he said. "In the long-term
personally I think there's no better investment than farm land."
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Jo Winterbottom
and Tomasz Janowski)