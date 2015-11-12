CHICAGO Nov 12 The U.S. farm economy extended
its slide in the third quarter amid slumps in grain and
livestock prices, and bankers had a dour outlook for farm
incomes in the fourth quarter, said a quarterly report from the
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
The third-quarter survey from the bank, released on Thursday
morning, showed that bankers surveyed forecast that farm
households were continuing to cut back on both household
expenses and capital spending for their operations - and were
expected to keep trimming costs in the coming months.
The rural economy has been hit by recent bumper harvests
that have pushed grain prices to five-year lows and by a strong
dollar that has hurt exports.
As a result, farmers have curtailed spending on their
businesses, which has sent ripple effects across the
agricultural sector and affected everyone from tractor makers to
seed companies.
The USDA projected farm incomes this year would drop by 36
percent from 2014 to $58.3 billion because of declining crop and
livestock prices. The forecast is down 20 percent from the
USDA's February estimate of $73.6 billion.
The St. Louis bank survey found a larger percentage of
bankers reported a drop in farm income during the third quarter
of 2015, compared with a year earlier. The rest of the year also
shows signs of trouble, according to the report, as bankers grow
concerned about the fall harvest and the recent cooling of
livestock prices.
As the farm economy continues to sour, bankers said they
expected to see a "modest" uptick in loan demands in the fourth
quarter but a "sizable drop" in the rate of loan repayments
among farm operators, according to the survey.
Values for ranchland or pastureland increased 4.7 percent in
the region for the third quarter over the same period a year
earlier. But cropland values dropped 2.6 percent.
Cash rents saw a small rebound for quality farmland in the
St. Louis Fed region in the third quarter, turning up a modest
0.7 percent, while ranchland or pastureland grew 2.5 percent.
But the survey cautioned that cash rents on such lands - as
well as farmland values in general - were expected to decline in
the fourth quarter, although quality farmland could fall more
dramatically than ranchland.
