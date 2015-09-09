By Elizabeth Barber
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 New York Fashion Week opens on
Thursday in a new home with a new approach, one intended to make
the runway exhibition of top U.S. designers' spring 2016
collections more accessible to the general public.
The catwalks will open for the first time in a converted
railway terminus and a former post office, sites that Organizers
IMG and the Council of Fashion Designers of America say will
have more of a New York feel than the tents in Lincoln Center
and Bryant Park that the event called home for more than two
decades.
The shows will be anchored at two downtown venues with
designers hosting satellite viewings of their lines throughout
the city through Sept. 17, when veteran U.S. designers Calvin
Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Marc Jacobs are due to close out the
week.
"It's really important for fashion to get back in touch with
their true customer," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst
of The NPD Group market researchers.
The shows, once open only to wealthy socialites and retail
executives but now filled with celebrities, have for several
years live-streamed their events online in a bid to connect with
consumers. On Friday evening, more than 1,000 guests at
Givenchy's show will enter on free tickets, many of them snagged
through the Paris-based fashion house's online public giveaway.
"If Givenchy does this, and it's perceived as a good thing,
not a bad thing, then watch out: Everyone is going to follow
suit," Cohen said.
For fashion fans who fail to get some of coveted seats,
Macys Inc will stage its own show that night with tickets
starting at $55.
The main venues will be a former terminus to the High Line
railroad in the trendy SoHo district and inside the 1914 James
A. Farley Post Office.
"The spaces themselves are definitely edgier, definitely
cooler," said a spokesman for IMG, which organizes the official
venues. "You'll definitely feel more that you're in New York."
A new marketing campaign for the city's "Made in NY"
initiative, intended to promote local designers, will debut
during Fashion Week, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill
de Blasio. The campaign is part of a $15 million suite of
initiatives kicked off in February and intended to support a
fashion industry that employs more than 183,000 New Yorkers.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)