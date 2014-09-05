By Marguerita Choy
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Asian names are well
established on the fashion catwalks in America, and a new wave
of Asian designers already accomplished at home hopes to follow
suit at New York Fashion Week.
The newest designers to arrive are Asian-born and
Asian-trained, looking to make inroads in the lucrative U.S.
fashion market.
Their early predecessors, by comparison, had Asian heritage
but were U.S.-born and U.S.-trained designers. One of the best
known is Vera Wang, known for her wedding gowns and who recently
designed one for celebrity Kim Kardashian.
Then came designers born in Asia but trained in the United
States, such as Jason Wu, whose styles have been worn by first
lady Michelle Obama.
The newest wave brings a stronger sense of their own
cultures, mixed with Western sensibilities, said Lie Sang Bong,
who founded his brand Lie Sangbong in 1985 in South Korea.
He is opening a New York shop in October.
"I find inspiration in Korean poetry, architecture and
natural landscapes, but I'm equally fascinated by the
construction of traditional Parisian couture and, at the moment,
by the women of New York and the way in which they approach
fashion," he said.
"New York Fashion Week is really the best means of exposing
your work to a global audience, so many Asian designers want to
be a part of this excitement and show here to get that
exposure," he added.
New York Fashion Week, which ends next Thursday, features
looks for spring 2015. A show can capture the attention of
thousands of fashion buyers, media and fans who attend the
semi-annual event.
Two designers to make their New York debut are Zhuliang Li
with his Shanghai-based luxury brand Oudifu, which has 200
retail stores in China, and Tao Wang, designer at Broadcast, one
of China's top 10 labels, which has 800 stores.
Born in China and trained in Japan, Wang is launching her
own collection Taoray Wang with plans for a showroom in New
York.
"I've been in this industry for over 20 years, and it's time
for me to seriously look at the business rather than to show my
creativity. I want a platform for the brand," Wang said, adding
that the global buyers are in New York, rather than in China.
While expanding into the U.S. market, these designers are
keeping a foothold in Asia, where China is set to overtake the
United States as the world's largest apparel market by 2017,
according to market research firm Euromonitor.
"I don't want to shift my focus away from any one market,
but it's important for me to expand the brand's reach," said
South Korea's Son Jung Wan, who launched in New York three years
ago.
Wan said she strives for a balance between Asian and Western
cultural expressions, using rough-textured fabrics in soft,
feminine silhouettes.
"I think people are interested in the softness of Oriental
minimalism," she said.
