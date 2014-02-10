NEW YORK Feb 10 Going for the gold isn't just a
slogan for the Olympics Games; the gleaming metal is dominating
fashions for fall.
Gold is appearing in elegant evening wear, where it might be
expected to shine, and in casual tops, sweaters and jackets as
well on the runways in New York, where hundreds of designers are
showing their Fall 2014 collections this week.
Son Jung Wan, a designer from South Korea, showed gold
metallic swingy skirts, gold jacket lapels and gold-tipped
shoes.
American designer Lela Rose showed a flounce skirt, peplum
blouse, wide v-neck dress and floor-length gown, all in a
gold-dusted crisp, airy floral design.
"People are just trying to elevate the basics," said
Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at the Doneger Group trend
analysts, on Monday.
"It gives people a sense of specialness as opposed to just a
plain old basic turtleneck," Morrison said.
Bringing the message home, models at Son Jung Wan sported
thick gold lipstick.
Designer Katya Zol, a Mongolian-born designer, played it up
by painting gold stripes down her models' faces.
At Mara Hoffman, a New York-based designer who said her
looks were inspired by the landscapes and textiles of Northern
Africa, models' arms were cinched with gold bracelets.
"You have to be very careful in how it's merchandised, how
much of it is included," Morrison cautioned. "A whole floor of
gold will not appeal to most consumers because their headset is
totally casual."
Designers showing in New York matched gold with other warm
tones such as brown and camel and contrasted it against the
mint, teal, deep violet, burgundy and grays that were among the
most popular hues on the runways this season.
New York Fashion Week, which draws thousands of designers,
media and fans to the city for an array of shows, ends on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)