NEW YORK, Sept 8 It's all there in black and white.

Stylish clothes being unveiled for spring 2014 are highlighting the pronounced simplicity of black and white. The colors are either elegant monochromes or mixed up in playful zebra prints, classic checks and mod color blocking.

Victoria Beckham's show on Sunday was the latest in a string of collections at New York Fashion Week adhering almost entirely to a black and white palette.

Her looks were sporty, with short pleated skirts, the season's omnipresent cropped tops and flouncy hemlines over knee-length shorts.

Describing her collection, the celebrity designer said she set "boyish elements against a sense of femininity."

Some of Beckham's pieces were all-black or all-white, and she would use unusual structure or overlaid textures to bring them to life.

Mixing the two colors, a short black dress revealed a pleated white skirt, peeking out from under an angled hemline, and a spaghetti-strapped black top was trimmed with white pleats at the midriff. All the black and white was accented with just a brief splash of hot pink and a subdued rust.

At Yigal Azrouel, the collection was entirely black, white, cream and gray. Some were solids, some mixed.

Among the stand-out looks was a set of dresses, jumpsuit, jacket and culottes in white silk with a black tree-branch pattern.

Opening with all-cream looks, the show closed with a series of gray suits and dresses conservatively cut, but in an unlined, and revealing, open-weave fabric.

"Minimalism reigns in a decisive pattern of black, white, and shades of grey," the New York-based designer said in a statement accompanying the show. "Androgynous tailoring and architectural lines are juxtaposed with arched necklines and seductive cut-outs."

Spain's Delpozo, one of the more highly anticipated shows of the week-long extravaganza, used black and white in a striped, boxy top over a full-bodied black skirt, in a casual checkered top and in florals.

Delpozo also mixed black with sand and with ecru, similar pairings of colorless hues. Accents were a delicate lavender, angelic florals and a bold black-and-yellow sunflower print.

The black and white trend was bolder at Alexandre Herchcovitch, whose use ranged from polite pinstripes to brazen zebra prints.

The Brazilian designer, popular with Lady Gaga, punched up his black and white with purple.

(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Erin Geiger Smith and Marguerita Choy; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)