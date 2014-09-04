(Updates with shows by Tadashi Shoji and Desigual)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Sept 4 The newest in technology is
driving the latest in fashion this week in New York, where
hundreds of designers are unveiling their looks for spring.
From cutting-edge fabrics to wearable smart clothing,
technology will be grabbing the spotlight at the semi-annual
event that kicked off on Thursday and draws thousands of buyers,
media and fans to see the newest styles.
"Technology is what's moving fashion forward," said Ken
Downing, fashion director and senior vice president at
Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus.
Downing said he expects to see romanticized gypsy looks that
hearken to the 1970s but are modernized with high-tech patterns
or fabrics.
"It's styled with real sensibility of looking forward,"
Downing said. "It's gypsy with a modern lens."
Silhouettes will be casual and relaxed but made of fabric
that has inherent, subtle structure, thanks to technological
advances, said Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at the
Doneger Group, which researches and analyzes fashion industry
trends.
"It's a coating. It's a finish," she said. "That's pushing
the business forward."
Soft silhouettes were in full force at Nicholas K, the first
show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week tents at Lincoln Center,
where many of the week's events are staged.
Evoking a desert journey through North Africa, the New
York-based brother-and-sister design team showed draped
necklines, loose trousers rolled up to below the knee and shawls
worn tied at the waist, looped across the shoulders or twisted
hijab style around the head.
Tadashi Shoji unveiled gentle silhouettes at his show,
albeit with a more feminine feel using lace and chiffon. But his
gossamer sheaths and gowns found structure with buttoned-up
collars and insets of chain mesh.
Spanish fashion label Desigual showed a bright cacophony of
swingy dresses, flared skirts and flouncy shorts in psychedelic
prints and tropical florals.
Morrison noted that the newest fabrics are making garments,
even shoes, stretchy, softer and more comfortable.
"Everything is easy to wear," she said. "Everything moves
with the body."
The influence of high-tech fabrics on fashion is huge but to
the untrained eye can go unnoticed, said Clare Varga, head of
youth, denim, kidswear and active at WGSN, which predicts trends
and style for the fashion and retail industries.
"That's the key point here: Performance fabrics are now
indistinguishable from non-performance fabrics," she said. "They
are both high performing and aesthetically beautiful."
For example, she said, ripstop fabrics were popular in sport
attire for being lightweight, rugged and breathable but have
proven to be gracefully diaphanous in fashion.
Even higher tech is Intel Corp's introduction this
week of a smart bracelet, with messaging and other functions, to
be sold at high-end department store Barneys New York.
Ralph Lauren Corp just launched its Polo Tech shirt,
which transmits biometric data to a smart phone or tablet, while
designer Tory Burch launched Fitbit jewelry this summer that
tracks steps, calories and sleep cycles.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker)