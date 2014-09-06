By Arlene Getz
| NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Sheer fabrics, backless
dresses, draped pants, slit skirts and pastel gowns were the
dominant look as designers presented their spring 2015
collections in New York on Friday.
Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, a favorite of First
Lady Michelle Obama, featured navy blue solids mixed with greens
in shimmery fabrics for a look that was all about beauty and
women and sportswear at his downtown Manhattan show.
"This collection was about celebrating women and also the
new age of American sportswear," he said about the show,
inspired by the "impeccable style" of British actress Charlotte
Rampling, best known for her performance in the Nazi-themed 1974
film "The Night Porter."
Along with flowing evening dresses in blacks, whites and
umber, Wu, 31, also introduced the calf-leather "Diane" shoulder
bag, named for his friend and muse, actress and former model
Diane Kruger.
"Accessories are a growing category for our business," Wu
told Reuters in an interview.
Wu's business is also growing. Just hours before the show,
attended by Anna Winter, Conde Nast's artistic director and
former editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, Wu announced that he
had sold a majority stake in his brand to InterLuxe, a new
fashion platform chaired by his long-term friend Gary Wassner.
Wu decided to do the deal because he felt "like I had the
perfect group behind me to take things to the next level," which
will include an opportunity to expand in retail and to develop
his collection.
InterLuxe is a collaborative venture between New York-based
private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and fashion industry
executives including Wassner. Terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
Designer Monique Lhuillier played with different dress
lengths and incorporated metallics, tulle, sequins, lace and
silk crepe in her collection that was inspired by the sunrise.
Known for her bridal gowns, Lhuillier also included shorts,
culottes, ankle-grazing trousers, balloon skirts, as well as
feminine gowns in a range of pastel colors.
"Spring is all about lightness," Lhuillier said. "I wanted
it to be bright, reflective, shimmering, luminous, that is what
you are seeing here today," she added in an interview backstage
before the start of the show.
Nearly 100 designers will showcase their collections for
spring 2015 at Manhattan's Lincoln Center and other venues
around the city during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
The semi-annual event, which runs through Sept. 11, attracts
thousands of buyers, fashion reporters, celebrities,
fashionistas and wealthy customers.
(Additional reporting by Ngozi Kemjika; Editing by Patricia
Reaney and Ken Wills)