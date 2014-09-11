(Adds Calvin Klein show)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Ralph Lauren capped a week of
New York fashion shows on Thursday with a collection that mixed
and matched a desert-inspired palette with fluid silks and
glistening beads in what one observer praised as "safari goes
glam."
The veteran U.S. designer paired casual with elegant styles
and utilitarian looks with evening wear for spring 2015. Gowns
sported bush-style pockets and cotton canvas jackets overlaid
elaborately beaded tops.
"It's exactly what Ralph does best," said Glenda Bailey,
editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, following the fashion show
in downtown Manhattan. "The khaki and safari with brights looked
very modern. It told a very romantic story."
Lauren showed sage green cargo pants and rich beige jodhpurs
in shiny satins and silks. Mossy olive was set off by deep
amethyst and vivid poppy.
A washed cotton safari shirt with epaulettes topped a
floor-length ivory skirt. Sweeping tulle gowns were cinched with
wide skin belts.
Dusty tones mixed easily with shimmering fabrics. A full
gown in sage green came in a slouchy taffeta, belted with front
pockets and rolled-up sleeves.
"He took that color olive drab right into evening," said
Andre Leon Talley, a former Vogue editor who is now artistic
director at Zappos Couture, an online shopping site. "It's
safari goes glam.
"It's for today's woman who wants to take pieces and jazz up
her wardrobe," he said.
Also on Thursday, Calvin Klein showed a collection that
contrasted simply structured dresses and straight coats over
sheer, flared trousers and full, flowing skirts. Models wore
knee-length tank dresses and mid-calf sweaters over floor-length
skirts and over-sized pleated pants.
Dresses were sporty, with racer back shoulder straps, and
the colors largely kept to navy, marine, black and papyrus along
with a lacquer red leather and embroidered gun-metal mesh.
Hundreds of designers have shown their spring 2015
collections in recent days in New York.
Fashion Week comes around every six months, followed by
weeks of fashion shows in London, Paris and Milan.
(Editing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)