NEW YORK Feb 19 Hemlines fell, sultry dresses
hugged the body and tailored coats with generous fur trim oozed
elegance on the runway as designers at New York Fashion Week
spun a retro 1970s look with sleek silhouettes for their 2015
fall/winter collections.
Chunky-knit sweaters, high collars, long layering and fur
hats paired with ponchos and capes exuded a warm, comfortable
feeling as the week-long fashion fest came to a close on
Thursday and temperatures outside dipped below freezing.
"The bohemian side of the 70s is what you are seeing," said
Lizzy Bowring, head of the catwalks department at trend
forecasting and analysis company WGSN.
"The look is much closer to the body, more streamlined, much
more elegant than we have seen before."
Ralph Lauren, one of the final designers to show his
collection, topped an embroidered, feathered skirt with a
cashmere turtleneck sweater and a shearling jacket with suede
pants.
The look was luxurious with long, belted coats and jackets
with fur collars or sleeves, and gowns in cream floral lace,
bronze tulle and black satin with a plunging back.
"What I am really loving the most is the continuation of
this 1970s sensuality," said Ken Downing, fashion director and
senior vice president of Neiman Marcus stores.
Many designers dropped hemlines to mid-calf, while others
kept them higher. Black and a rich color palette of burgundy,
rust and olive, along with slit skirts, plaids, belted waists
and beading and embroidery also featured prominently on the
runway.
Rugged met refined as coats and jackets were more structured
with a military influence and large buttons, and chunkier heels
appeared on shoes and boots.
Calvin Klein kept to the '70s theme in his collection with
patch-work leather coats and jackets and leather sheath dresses.
"You will see a lot of strong, tailored looks, something
quite put together with a lot of definition to the waist," Jason
Wu, a favorite designer of First Lady Michelle Obama, said about
the upcoming season.
New York Fashion Week attracts more than 230,000 people to
shows held mostly at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week tents at
Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and
other venues. In September the event will be moving to a new,
and as-yet undisclosed, location in Manhattan.
The semi-annual Fashion Week, which is followed by shows in
Europe, generates $887 million in economic activity each year,
according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and David Gregorio)