(Adds shows by Richard Chai, Tadashi Shoji, Desigual,
BCBGMAXAZRIA)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Designers from around the world
began unveiling their latest looks at New York Fashion Week on
Thursday, as fashion buyers and editors assembled to see what
will be au courant for spring with trend watchers expecting a
season of simple silhouettes.
Hundreds of shows are slated in New York over the next eight
days, displaying looks for spring 2014, before attention moves
on to events in London, Milan and Paris.
The range on New York catwalks can be vast, from Custo
Barcelona's joyous prints to Carmen Marc Valvo's beaded evening
wear, Diane von Furstenberg's lush colors and Ralph Lauren's
polished classics.
Longtime designer Carolina Herrera can be relied on for
sleek sophistication and veteran Michael Kors for his clean
lines. Mathieu Mirano has made a name for himself at age 22
designing for pop singer Lady Gaga.
Others are harder to figure out in advance. Publicity
material for Concept Korea said the collection by Kaal E. Suktae
was inspired by a phrase from the Bible: "The stone the builder
rejected has become the cornerstone."
Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at The Doneger Group,
experts in retail trends and forecasting, said she expects an
abundance of skirts, A-line sheaths, cropped tops and soft pants
in a departure from skintight looks of recent years.
"I think we're just moving into this whole mood of
simplicity ... almost unencumbered," she said.
Tadashi Shoji, one of the first designers to appear on
Thursday, showed an abundance of sleeveless sheath dresses and
cropped tops, separately or by pairing abbreviated tops over
sleek A-line silhouettes.
The trend recalls the 1990s, said Ken Downing, fashion
director at retailer Neiman Marcus.
"It was that moment of being very pared down after coming
out of all the opulence of the '80s," he said.
Giving a boost to the simpler clothes are innovations in
fabrics such as latex and neoprene, Morrison said. Clothes now
can be minimally cut or draped without losing character.
"It's finally advanced to the level where it's got a
softness too, but it still has substance," she said.
Shoji's runway proved Morrison to be on target. The Los
Angeles-based, Japanese-born designer brought out dresses of
neoprene, some bell-shaped or square-necked with a full skirt,
topped with embroidered tulle overlays and lace detail.
POWER SUIT IS DEAD
Shoji said his Spring 2014 line of chiffons, rosettes and
frosted pastels was about "sweetness and liberation."
"The '80s power suits are so dead. I think now modern women
in 2014 are so self-confident, they don't need to wear that kind
of style. They can show their femininity and sweetness," he said
after his show.
Watch for designers playing with proportions, Downing said.
"It's going to be a tale of the long and the short of it in
many ways," he said. "The idea of a shorter, cropped jacket is
going to come into play over longer shirting."
Indeed, at Nicholas K, models wore short sweaters over long
T-shirts, tunics over dresses and cropped jackets over
knee-length shirt tails.
Nicholas K went with a Native American theme, replete with
headbands, feathers, braids and moccasins. The palette was
restricted to earth tones of off-white, beige, gray and black
or, in fashion parlance, alabaster, antler, granite and onyx.
Taking short-over-long layering a bit further, Richard Chai
put skirts and dresses over trousers, reminiscent of the 1990s
look of singer-songwriter Tori Amos.
Chai played with asymmetry, his hemlines and patterns more
often than not running on a diagonal. He bunched the folds of a
loose-fitting strapless blouson dress over one hip and
zig-zagged stripes and patterns in a patchwork effect.
Brightening up the day was a riotously colorful show by
Desigual, inspired by Mediterranean sunshine and the phrase "La
Vida Chula" or "Life is Cool."
The casual-chic clothing by the Barcelona-based design house
has always conveyed that fashion is fun, and this season proved
to be no exception with a collection of tie-dyes, stripes and
galactic polka dots.
Desigual's high-contrast black-and-white prints showed next
to those shot through with oranges, pinks and aquamarines, and
its multi-hued halter chiffon dress and a raincoat decorated
with a colorful sketch of Barcelona's cityscape stayed true to
the design house's lively looks.
Husband and wife team Max and Lubov Azria of BCBGMAXAZRIA
presented flowing dresses and gowns in pastels and block prints
in cool cottons and silks.
Tailored chic but with an urban edge and a touch of
sexiness, BCBGMAXAZRIA accented solid-colored dresses with sheer
panels above floral hems, adding linen/leather open-toed booties
for a smart daytime look.
The sheer panels appeared in the designers' dresses,
trousers and gowns, a repeating theme in a show that featured
oversized trousers and cropped tops as well.
A Fashion Week fixture, Azria founded the company in 1989
and has been showing in New York since 1996.
Fashion Week in New York, a twice-a-year event, runs through
Sept. 12, closing with shows by Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and
Marc Jacobs.
