By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Somehow beads never seem to go
out of style, as designer Carmen Marc Valvo, a perennial
red-carpet favorite, proved on Friday at his Spring 2014 runway
show.
In a collection that the designer summed up as "a cultural
collision of traditional tribal patterns," beading was abundant,
horizontally embellishing looks from tunics to cocktail dresses
and evening gowns of chiffon and lace.
He played with tradition, an approach that has helped make
him a favorite of such celebrities as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Eva
Longoria, Queen Latifah and Vanessa Williams, who sat in the
front row and snapped photos with her cell phone.
Cocktail dresses dropped to just below the knee, while
Valvo's ball gowns took on an uncharacteristic, sometimes
sporty edge, rendered variously in leather, lace and a fabric
the designer called sport mesh, which he also used for
swimsuits. They too were beaded.
The active influence played out further as Valvo presented a
series of form-fitting, scuba-inspired striped cocktail dresses,
a use of modern, high-tech material that fashion experts said
they had expected to see on the runways during New York Fashion
Week, which runs through next Thursday.
Monochrome color-blocking and graphic cut-outs harked back
to seminal 1960s designer Rudi Gernreich, whose forward-thinking
looks, such as the monokini, made him world famous.
Playing with texture, Valvo paired sheer mesh and black
leather with elaborate embroideries. His lace took on a graphic
edge, configured in round-cornered rectangles.
Noon by Noor designers took inspiration from the famed
400-year-old Tree of Life in Bahrain, with fresh and youthful
separates in prints of daisies and palm leaves and soft palettes
of rose and cream.
Blouses, trousers and even gowns bore relaxed pleats, and
teardrop embellishments gave strapless gowns and pencil skirts a
suggestion of movement.
Like Valvo, Noon by Noor paired leather and lace, but
rosettes were predominant, daubing everything from tops to
jumpsuits and culminating in a cream-and-navy rosette gown that
showed just a peek of bare midriff.
Later in the week Marchesa and Oscar de la Renta are both
expected to feature gowns as they show their spring collections.
New York's Fashion Week, a twice-a-year event, runs through
Sept. 12, closing with shows by Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and
Marc Jacobs.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)