NEW YORK Feb 10 Designer Carolina Herrera
played with proportions and used sharp geometric prints in bold
colors of blue, black, red and cobalt for day dresses and
flowing gowns in her fall 2014 presentation at New York Fashion
Week on Monday.
Hemlines hovered around the knee. Silhouettes were sleek and
flowing in silk, twill, cashmere and wool felt, with rounded
shoulders on jackets and dresses in a collection that was based
on architectural and geometrical forms.
"It's a collection designed for today's woman, with many
references to the past. So it's very modern. It's for now," the
Venezuelan-born, New York based designer said in an interview
before the runway show.
Herrera, a favorite on the red carpet and among Hollywood
stars including actress Renee Zellweger, paired a black pencil
skirt with a turtleneck sweater and a wool caplet jacket.
She topped slim wool trousers with a royal blue and white
geometric wool coat trimmed with fox fur, and repeated print
patterns in day and evening wear.
A red silk off-the-shoulder gown with beads at the waist and
straps and a strapless red gown with applique confirmed her
reputation for elegance and detail, as did a plum silk caplet
gown with purple beading.
"Fashion is a repetition of ideas and you take inspiration
from many other years, but you have to do it in a very modern
way," Herrera added.
OPULENCE AND ADVENTURE
Dennis Basso kept the modern, contemporary feel in his
collection inspired by great American artists, with his use of
hand-painted duchess satin, re-embroidered lace and chiffon, and
grosgrain pinstripes.
But he upped the opulence factor with jewelry-inspired
beading, sequins and furs -- chinchilla, sable, broadtail and
fox -- dyed in tones of blues, red, pink and emerald. It was
perfect for the freezing temperatures in New York during the
weeklong fashion shows.
Like Herrera, he featured slim-legged trousers and
voluminous ball gowns in his 45 designs.
Basso paired fitted beaded bodices with long, flowing and
straight skirts and matched a fuchsia and deep red embroidered
lace gown with a fuchsia chinchilla jacket.
"The artists that inspired this collection are varied in
their style and technique," Basso said in his show notes.
"They gave me the creative vision and motivation to create
designs as individual pieces of art."
While Basso opted for beading and furs, designer Tommy
Hilfiger found inspiration in the great American outdoors for a
collection that had a youthful, adventurous, bohemian feel.
Teddy-bear bomber jackets, oversized woolen sweaters and
ponchos, multi-color stripe wool skirts, baggy high-waisted
jeans and plaid shirt-dresses were worn with cutoff cowboy boots
and wedge hiking boots and woolen hats.
The designer known for his traditional tartans transformed
the massive Park Avenue Armory on Manhattan's Upper East Side
into a winter wonderland complete with cabin, skis and fake snow
and trees. The show attracted a packed audience including
American Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The collection ranged from a navy suede embroidered
shirt-dress worn with wedge zip-up sneakers to a long red
blanket plaid mohair dress paired with cutoff cowboy boots and
an ivory shearling bomber jacket matched with a denim jumpsuit.
Designers Tracy Reese and Diane von Furstenberg featured
classic silhouettes and feminine glamour in their collections in
jewel tones, while Nicole Miller opted for bold prints and
draped silhouettes, with furs, studded leather and ostrich
feathers.
Von Furstenberg ended her collection with variations on her
iconic wrap-dress style and 15 wrap dresses in gold jacquard,
jersey, lace and chiffon.
