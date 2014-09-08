By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Menswear plays a poor relation
to women's styles at New York Fashion Week, but it is enjoying
faster-growing sales and consumer tastes that are becoming more
daring, experts say.
Just a fraction of the hundreds of shows at New York Fashion
Week are devoted to men's lines, and they attract far smaller
crowds and less coverage, yet the menswear scene is flourishing.
Driving sales are younger men shedding traditional looks in
favor of color, casual styles and quirky twists on classics.
"The men's market is steadily growing and for many retailers
it has outsold their womenswear," said Matt Feniger, associate
editor for menswear at WGSN, which predicts trends and style for
the fashion and retail industries.
"Men are much more willing to experiment with fashion and
try new things and this is reflected in sales," he said.
In the United States, men's apparel sales outperformed
womenswear last year, market research shows. Menswear grew 5
percent in 2013 to $60.8 billion, according to the NPD Group, a
trend and sales tracking company. Womenswear retail sales grew 4
percent to $116.4 billion last year, NPD said.
"It's a really, really great moment right now. Men are
dressing differently," said Lucio Castro, an Argentinian-born
menswear designer who just showed his collection in New York.
Fashion Week in New York runs through Thursday, when it
wraps up with shows by Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Marc
Jacobs.
"Men don't really want to be uniformed anymore," Castro
said.
He noted the popularity of sweatpants, trim and skinny,
which he showed in his collection that evoked Soviet-era summers
on the beaches of Odessa and Sopot.
Timo Weiland showed linen sweatpants topped with a
classically styled button-down shirt and blazer. Todd Snyder
matched sweatpants with a tailored jacket and mixed sweatshirts
with tuxedo pants.
Sweatpants were popular as well in the debut collection of
tailored athletic looks by Grungy Gentleman.
New York-based Duckie Brown had some fun with outsized plaid
overshirts and high-waisted trousers. Richard Chai mixed slouchy
shorts with a tailored jacket.
David Hart showed argyle-patterned polo shirts and flashy
luminescent suits, while W.R.K. took inspiration from Formula 1
racing with prints drawn from garage oil stains, racing flags
and tire marks.
"I think men are experimenting a little more and caring more
about how they look, the way clothes fit, the fabrication, the
way they feel," said Michael Maccari, the new creative director
at Perry Ellis who showed his debut collection this week.
"Even if they are not daring, they appreciate quality,
details, fit, fabrication, hand feel and things like that," he
said.
At one time, the only playground for fun or color in
menswear was ties, and then socks and now sneakers, said Castro.
"There's definitely a comfort zone that expands and grows
really slowly," he said.
"It's definitely a very fine balance in menswear," he said.
"Men will not feel comfortable if it's something too new or too
strange."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)