By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
The latest fashions may look
great draped on towering, lithe runway models, but what are top
designers offering stylish women who want to look good at work?
Professional women have typically looked to designers such
as Kenneth Cole, Nicole Miller and Jill Stuart for guidance and
wearable options, all of whom showed their spring 2014
collections at New York's Fashion Week.
But can their revealing panels and cutouts, leather and
lace, all well in evidence on the catwalks this week, be
appropriate for the work environment?
Absolutely, said Cole, a U.S American designer known for
classically wearable fashions often in black and white.
"The workplace is evolving, and workwear is more accepting
of street wear," Cole said ahead of his Saturday presentation,
which he characterized as "1980's Harlem chic."
"It's an extraordinary opportunity," he said of designing
fashionable work clothes.
"It's always been a priority for me to do cool, comfortable
clothes that women can wear to work," he said. "There's no
reason that women can't look great and be comfortable looking
great."
Miller opted to empower women with a show entitled "Rebels
With a Cause," bearing the theme "power meets pretty." She made
heavy use of prints, patterns, appliques, metallic embroidery
and beading, although the collection was virtually devoid of
color but for a bit of soft peachy rose and milky blue.
Her clothes put a decidedly youthful, feminine and edgy spin
on the 1980's notion of power dressing, once typified by stiff
constructions and aggressive shoulder pads.
Miller played up a sheer fabric she called "power net" and
lots of black leather, combined with such items as a
chandelier-beaded silk dress.
Cole also presented a street-influenced collection, marked
by oversized vests over short dresses or paired with pleated
trousers or skirts. He used vivid orange and bright, deep
greens, often in sequined fabrics with silver and black.
Cole said his "evolved urban aesthetic" melded streetwear,
leisurewear and sportswear, noting that flexibility was endemic
to his separates.
"No one has the opportunity to go home and change," he said.
"People consume fashion in a way that they never did before."
Tadashi Shoji showed a romantic, "sweet liberation"-themed
collection in pale pink, ivory, yellow, lavender and mint green.
"Women's liberation in the 60s and 80s, women wore power
suits," he said. "I think women became so confident and they can
show their femininity and sweetness."
Rebecca Minkoff, a favorite of the younger set, showed
floral dresses, mixed with plaids, and featured a plentitude of
embroidery in her high energy show.
Jill Stuart, meanwhile, wielded a tougher edge, with
functional, sporty looks using black leather and eschewing
embellishment. Cutouts and panels, lace and brocade made subtle
statements in a collection rendered almost entirely in black,
whites and gray.
Stuart also emphasized shoulders, either bare in halter tops
or accentuated with rounded construction.
Cynthia Rowley offered a bit of almost everything. Dresses
ranged from minis to well below the knee, and fabrics included
large florals, horizontal stripes and solids. Colors were
midnight blue, pinks, purples, greens and the ubiquitous black
and white.
Her native and nature-inspired fabrics were sculpted,
quilted, embossed with flowers and decorated with plumed
creatures and sequin-and-feather decoupage.
With offerings spanning flowing gauze to studded leather,
Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing said: "What is a
career anymore?"
Women in many different industries have changed the idea of
"what career dressing is," he said, adding that regardless,
"Women are on the go."
(Additional reporting by Elly Park and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing
by Ellen Wulfhorst and Diane Craft)