By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 10
LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 Police and federal agents
on Wednesday raided dozens of Los Angeles Fashion District
businesses suspected of operating as part of a major
money-laundering hub for narcotics traffickers in Mexico, law
enforcement officials said.
Nine people were arrested on charges of taking part in the
money laundering through a "black market peso exchange" scheme,
in which bulk amounts of ill-gotten U.S. cash are converted to
Mexican currency, they said.
Four others charged in the investigation remained at large,
federal prosecutors said in a statement announcing the busts,
which were carried out by about 1,000 law-enforcement personnel.
Authorities carted off scores of boxes stuffed with U.S.
currency in large-denomination bills. Together with funds
confiscated from bank accounts in asset-forfeiture actions filed
around the world, officials estimated that $65 million in
illegal proceeds were seized as part of the investigation.
In one of three indictment unsealed in connection with the
raids, a wholesaler named QT Fashion was accused of accepting
and laundering $140,000 paid as ransom for an American drug
dealer kidnapped and tortured by the Sinaloa drug cartel in
Mexico.
The indictment says the payments to win release of the
victim - who was beaten, shot, subjected to electrical shocks
and waterboarded - were funneled through 17 other Fashion
District businesses at the direction of a Mexico-based clothing
company.
The Fashion District consists of more than 3,000 wholesale
and retail apparel outlets, showrooms and manufacturers
covering about 100 blocks of downtown Los Angeles, making the
garment industry a key sector of the city's economy.
But prosecutors say that in addition to drawing throngs of
designers and bargain-hunting shoppers, the Fashion District has
attracted criminal elements from the illegal drug trade.
"Los Angeles has become the epicenter of narco-dollar money
laundering, with couriers regularly bringing duffel bags and
suitcases full of cash to many businesses," said Assistant U.S.
Attorney Robert Dugdale.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris called
"transnational gangs" like the ones behind the alleged Fashion
District money-laundering rings "the No. 1 threat to
California's public safety."
The raids capped a two-year investigation that officials
dubbed "Operation Fashion Police."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)