July 22 The New York State wage board recommended raising fast-food worker pay to $15 per hour in New York City by 2018, CNBC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The wage board recommended that the $15 pay be extended to the entire state by 2021, CNBC said. (bit.ly/1RRrJ3r)

The hike will boost entry-level pay from its current $8.75 per hour level at restaurants owned by companies including McDonald's Corp, Burger King and Wendy's Corp.

The panel had been formed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to review the minimum wage for the state's 180,000 fast-food workers.

The New York State Department of Labor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)