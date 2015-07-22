July 22 The New York State wage board
recommended raising fast-food worker pay to $15 per hour in New
York City by 2018, CNBC said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The wage board recommended that the $15 pay be extended to
the entire state by 2021, CNBC said. (bit.ly/1RRrJ3r)
The hike will boost entry-level pay from its current $8.75
per hour level at restaurants owned by companies including
McDonald's Corp, Burger King and Wendy's Corp.
The panel had been formed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
to review the minimum wage for the state's 180,000 fast-food
workers.
The New York State Department of Labor was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)