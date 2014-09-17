Sept 17 Two Republican lawmakers on Wednesday
asked a U.S. labor agency for more information about a recent
finding that fast-food chain McDonald's Corp could be
held liable for the labor practices of franchisees, a view that
has alarmed many businesses.
The lawmakers said the Democratic-controlled National Labor
Relations Board (NLRB) is trying to rewrite long-held rules
governing labor relations between parent companies and
franchises that are run as independent businesses.
The questioning comes just as fast-food workers are staging
nationwide protests to push for higher wages, in a major
union-led organization drive.
NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin announced in July that
the world's largest restaurant chain could be held liable for
alleged labor law violations at franchised restaurants. Until
now, McDonald's and other companies that make wide use of
franchisees and contract employers have been insulated from such
liability by the NLRB's "joint employer" standard.
U.S. Representatives John Kline and Phil Roe, in a letter
to the agency, called the NLRB general counsel's finding
"unprecedented" and asked the board to provide more documents by
the end of September about its decision-making. The two
Republicans are on the U.S. House of Representatives workforce
committee.
"Our question is, what problem are you attempting to fix? We
know that the franchise business model works well," Roe said in
a telephone interview.
The NLRB said it had no comment on the letter, which was
being reviewed by the Office of General Counsel.
The board announced in April that it was considering
changing the 30-year-old standard and asked interested parties
to weigh in. The board has yet to make a decision.
Griffin's brief announcement in July related to 43
complaints lodged against McDonald's and was just a first step
in a long process for handling charges filed by workers with the
NLRB. McDonald's has said it will contest the action.
Several owners of small franchise chains testified at a
congressional hearing last week that any permanent shift in the
board's policy could lead to more meddling in their operations
by parent companies.
Catherine Ruckelshaus, an attorney at the National
Employment Law Project, a low-wage workers advocacy group, said
in a phone interview that changes in NLRB standards are needed
to adapt to the modern workplace. "Everyone is pointing fingers
at everyone else and no one is being held accountable or
responsible."
In a separate hearing on Wednesday, House Republicans
criticized the Obama administration's Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for "harassing" employers with
unsubstantiated charges.
Republican Representative Tim Walberg said in a statement
some "employers have fallen under EEOC's intense scrutiny
without any allegation of employment discrimination." Walberg is
pushing for legislative proposals for more EEOC oversight.
Michael Foreman, director of the Civil Rights Appellate
Clinic at Pennsylvania State University's Dickinson School, said
the proposals would hamper the EEOC's ability to enforce the
law. "There's no pattern of EEOC abuse," he said.
