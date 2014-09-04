Sept 4 Fast-food workers will stage another day
of protests in more than 150 U.S. cities on Thursday as they
seek a doubling in hourly pay to $15 and the right to form a
union.
Organizers expect their biggest protest to date, with
fast-food workers from McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and KFC
restaurants expected to walk off the job. They will be
joined by home-care workers.
The union-backed actions, which started in New York and
other major cities, have steadily gathered steam since 2012 and
helped to spur a national debate about the federal minimum wage,
which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009.
Protesters, many of whom are adults clocking 40 hours or
more per week at around that wage, say they cannot survive on
such pay and are pressing for $15 per hour - above the roughly
$11 hourly wage that experts say is the poverty threshold for a
family of four.
McDonald's Corp, Burger King Worldwide Inc
and other major fast-food chains do not own most of their U.S.
restaurants and leave pay decisions to their franchisees, who
generally say that paying their employees more will be
detrimental to their businesses.
The International Franchise Association (IFA) in a statement
charged that the protests are a union smoke-screen.
Unions, led by the Service Employees International Union
(SEIU), are hiding "behind an altruistic plea for higher wages
when what they really want is a shortcut to refill their
steadily dwindling membership ranks and coffers," IFA said.
The protesters and their supporters make a similar charge,
saying that the big fast-food chains are using their restaurant
ownership structure to shield themselves from the actions of
their franchisees and to prevent workers from organizing.
They cheered in July, when the general counsel of the
National Labor Relations Board announced that McDonald's, not
just its franchisees, can be liable for alleged labor law
violations.
If the five-member, Democrat-controlled NLRB board agrees
with the general counsel, McDonald's and other companies that
depend on franchisees and contractors could be exposed to new
legal risks.
