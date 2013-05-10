May 10 Hundreds of fast-food employees in
Detroit walked off the job on Friday, temporarily shuttering a
handful of outlets as part of a growing U.S. worker movement
that is demanding higher wages for flipping burgers and
operating fryers.
The protests in the Motor City - which is struggling to
recover from the hollowing out of its auto manufacturing sector
- marked an expansion in organized actions by fast-food workers
from ubiquitous chains owned by McDonald's Corp, Burger
King Worldwide and KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut parent
Yum Brands Inc.
Fast-food workers, who already have taken to the streets in
New York, Chicago and St. Louis, are seeking to roughly double
their hourly pay to $15 per hour from around minimum wage, which
in Michigan is $7.40 per hour.
Organizers said more than 400 people turned out for the
Detroit event, the most to date.
They also said the walk-outs forced the temporary closures
of two McDonald's restaurants, a Burger King, a Subway, a Long
John Silver's and a Popeyes in Detroit - a claim some chains
disputed.
Outside a Burger King on 8 Mile in Detroit, employee
Claudette Wilson said she's tired of poor wages, especially at a
time when the fast-food industry continues to grow.
"I make minimum wage, which is what I made when I started
working in fast food three years ago," the 20-year-old college
student said. "I can't understand how the industry is growing
but our wages aren't."
Organizers said the Detroit metro area has 53,000 fast-food
jobs, which pay at or just above minimum wage.
The fast-food workforce is twice as large as that of the
region's famed auto manufacturing sector and is projected to
grow faster than the region's overall workforce in the coming
years, organizers said.
"People can't make a living at $7.40 a hour," said Rev.
Charles Williams II, a protest organizer. "Many of them have
babies and children to raise, and they can't get by with these
kind of wages."
Those workers face high hurdles in their fight for better
pay. Low-wage, low-skill workers lack political clout and face
significantly higher unemployment than college graduates.
U.S. President Barack Obama proposed raising the federal
minimum wage in his State of the Union address as a way to help
lift some workers out of poverty. But critics of such a move,
including representatives for the nearly $200 billion U.S.
fast-food industry, say it would kill jobs by burdening small
businesses with higher costs.
PROTESTS, DISPUTES
At a Long John Silver's on Detroit's east side, a lone
manager tended the restaurant as the presence of protesters
appeared to stifle business.
A McDonald's spokeswoman told Reuters its Michigan
restaurants were "open, and operating as usual". Burger King
said none of its restaurants were shut down and no workers
walked off the job.
Representatives from Subway, Long John Silver's and AFC
Enterprises' Popeyes did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Margaret Neal, 52, said frustration with the low wage she
earns after more than a decade working at a McDonald's in
Detroit prompted her to join Friday's protests.
Asked about her pay, Neal said: "You don't even want to
know, I've been there 15 years. I'm still making $8.83 (an
hour). That's not right."
Neal, who works full-time, says her bosses have told her she
is "maxed out" at her current wage and ineligible for an
increase.
The vast majority of McDonald's more than 14,000 U.S.
restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees. The company
said in a statement that McDonald's employees are paid
competitive wages, have access to a range of benefits and
opportunities for training and career advancement.
The Detroit action was put together by the Michigan Workers
Organizing Committee, an independent union of fast-food workers,
that is supported by community, labor and faith-based
groups such as the Interfaith Coalition of Pastors, UFCW Local
876, SEIU Healthcare Michigan and Good Jobs Now.