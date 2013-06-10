NEW YORK, June 10 The value of work a father
typically does around the house has increased in the last year,
but a mother's work is still worth far more, according to a new
job survey that puts dollar figures on parental
responsibilities.
Ahead of Father's Day on June 16, insurance news website
Insure.com on Monday released its annual "Father's Day Index."
To calculate the index, the website applied wage data from
the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to 13 traditionally male
household tasks ranging from repairing leaky pipes to
barbecuing.
The index increased the value of fathers' housekeeping
contributions when calculating life insurance.
Their work is now worth $23,344, up from $20,248 last year,
a change largely due to higher mean hourly wages for jobs such
as fixing plumbing, moving furniture and mowing lawns.
But mothers were worth $59,862, according to the same survey
released before Mother's Day last month, down from $60,182 in
2012. Mothers' contributions ranged from cleaning up to nursing
children's wounds and shopping for the family.
The findings are notable as recent studies found women still
bearing the bulk of housekeeping duties but earning less in
comparison to their male counterparts.
In 2011, the latest year for which data is available, 83
percent of women and 65 percent of men spent time each day doing
chores such as cleaning and cooking, according to the Bureau of
Labor Statistics. The figures have changed little in the last
decade.
By comparison, in 2011 women earned 82.2 percent of what men
earned, according to a study by the Institute for Women's Policy
Research.
(Reporting By Francesca Trianni; Editing by Greg McCune and
Xavier Briand)