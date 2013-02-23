Feb 22 One FBI employee was fired for sleeping
with a drug dealer and lying about it under oath, while another
got the boot for bugging the boss's office.
The FBI suspended for 10 days still another employee for
emailing a nude photograph of herself to her ex-boyfriend's wife
- the bureau showed compassion for the woman after she sought
help for depression.
Those cases over the past year were among 29 revealed by CNN
on Friday after the cable news network obtained an October 2012
quarterly report the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation sent
to all its employees that was meant to educate FBI staff but not
to be disseminated publicly.
The so-called quarterlies summarized cases investigated by
the bureau's Office of Professional Responsibility.
"We have seen a rash of sexting cases and nude photograph
cases, you know, people misusing their BlackBerrys for this
reason, and we hope getting the message out in the quarterlies
is going to teach people you can't do this stuff," FBI assistant
director Candice Will told CNN.
An employee who used a government-issued BlackBerry to send
sexually explicit messages to another employee received a
five-day suspension. Another who used a personal cell phone to
send nude photographs to several other employees received a
10-day suspension, in part because the conduct created office
gossip.
"When you're given an FBI BlackBerry, it's for official use.
It's not to text the woman in another office who you found
attractive a picture of yourself in a state of undress," Will
said.
Many of the cases involved sex, such as that of the employee
who visited a massage parlor and paid for a sexual favor from
the masseuse. That resulted in a 14-day suspension instead of a
more severe penalty because the employee had an exemplary work
record and expressed remorse, the FBI documents said.
Others were more serious, such as the case of the employee
who admitted purchasing and viewing video of naked boys. That
person was summarily dismissed.
Two employees who were busted for driving under the
influence of alcohol were fired because in each case it was a
second offense.
Another who was cited for public intoxication while walking
the street drunk and armed with a bureau-issued weapon received
a seven-day suspension.
Improper handling of evidence resulted in suspensions of
three and eight days. Shoplifting got a summary dismissal.
CNN posted the documents here.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta)