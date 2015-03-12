WASHINGTON, March 12 The radicalization of
Americans by Islamic State and other groups, particularly
through sophisticated use of social media, is a top concern for
the FBI as it grapples with evolving terrorism threats, Director
James Comey said on Thursday.
Like other militant groups, Islamic State, also known as
ISIL, has called for lone wolf attacks in Western countries and
has specifically encouraged attacks on soldiers, law enforcement
and the intelligence community, Comey said at an appropriations
subcommittee budget hearing.
Comey cited the group's continuing efforts to recruit
Americans to join Islamic State fighting in Syria and Iraq, then
have them return to the United States to commit acts of
terrorism.
"ISIL's widespread reach through the Internet and social
media is most concerning as the group has proven dangerously
competent at employing such tools for its nefarious strategy,"
Comey told the panel as he presented his $8.48 billion budget
request for fiscal year 2016.
"This poses an enormous challenge to us: to find the people
who are responding to that siren song," Comey said.
U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper said early
this month that about 180 Americans have traveled to Syria to
join Islamist militants and about 40 have returned to the United
States.
Comey called the threats posed by such foreign fighters and
from homegrown violent extremists "extremely dynamic."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)