By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, March 12 The radicalization of
Americans by Islamic State and other groups, particularly
through sophisticated use of social media, is a top concern for
the FBI as it grapples with evolving terrorism threats, Director
James Comey said on Thursday.
Like other militant groups, Islamic State, also known as
ISIL, has called for lone wolf attacks in Western countries and
has specifically encouraged attacks on soldiers, law enforcement
officers and the intelligence community, Comey said at an
appropriations subcommittee budget hearing.
Comey referred to the group's efforts to recruit Americans
to join Islamic State fighting in Syria and Iraq, then have them
return to the United States to commit acts of terrorism.
"ISIL's widespread reach through the Internet and social
media is most concerning as the group has proven dangerously
competent at employing such tools for its nefarious strategy,"
Comey told the panel as he presented his $8.48 billion budget
request for fiscal year 2016.
"This poses an enormous challenge to us: to find the people
who are responding to that siren song," Comey said.
U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper said early
this month that about 180 Americans have traveled to Syria to
join Islamist militants and about 40 have returned to the United
States.
Comey called the threats posed by such foreign fighters and
from homegrown violent extremists "extremely dynamic." He did
not cite updated figures on American foreign fighters before the
panel recessed to go into classified session.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Comey about a more
tangible piece of that threat: that known or suspected
terrorists are not banned from buying guns in the United States.
She cited a General Accountability Office report that, from
2004 to 2014, 91 percent of the 2,233 known or suspected
terrorists on the federal terrorism watchlist who tried to buy a
firearm were successful in passing a background check.
"We can have people come into this country meaning to do us
harm and they can go in and buy a weapon to carry it out. That's
simply unacceptable," said Feinstein.
"Your biggest concern is the lone wolf. The lone wolf can
come in unarmed, he can buy the explosives, he can buy the gun.
This must be stopped."
She asked where the Obama administration stood on
legislation to prevent the sale of firearms and explosives to
people on the watchlist. Comey replied that he did not know.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott and Christian
Plumb)