WASHINGTON, July 8 Preventing law enforcement
authorities from having access to encrypted communications
would make it easier for sympathizers of Islamic State militants
to carry out an attack in the United States, FBI Chief James
Comey said on Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing technology
companies to let law enforcement authorities have access to
encrypted communications to investigate illegal activities.
Those companies have resisted, arguing that building in such
access would undermine encryption and weaken systems against
criminals and computer hackers.
Comey told a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that
Islamic State, also known by the acronym ISIL, is imploring
supporters through Twitter to carry out attacks. Related
conversations often take place via secure mobile communications
that cannot be penetrated by law enforcement.
"The tools we are asked to use are increasingly
ineffective," Comey said. "ISIL says go kill, go kill...we are
stopping these things so far...but it is incredibly difficult. I
cannot see me stopping these indefinitely."
Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates rejected the
notion that the government is seeking backdoor access to
encrypted communications.
"We are not seeking a front door, back door, or any kind of
door...but we are seeking to work with the industry," Yates
said. She urged Congress to work with Silicon Valley and said
they were looking to tailor solutions to individual companies.
Yates said that some technology companies can already access
users' encrypted information, in order to sell advertisements.
She said law enforcement authorities wanted to gain access to
that.
An industry association which represents major software and
hardware companies reiterated its stance against government
access.
"Weak encryption is essentially no encryption, leaving all
consumers vulnerable to breaches of privacy and cybercrime," the
group said in a statement. "We therefore caution the
administration against pursuing policies that encourage or
require companies to weaken encryption technologies."
Last month, the group warned President Barack Obama and
other U.S. agency heads, including Comey, against encryption.
On Tuesday, a prominent group of computer scientists
released a report rebutting U.S. and British government
proposals for exceptional access. They said that any special
unlocking key in government or company hands could be hacked or
abused.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Grant McCool)