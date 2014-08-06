Aug 6 The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants
to hire a contractor to grade news reports about the agency and
brief staff on whether press coverage is favorable, an FBI
spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday.
The FBI is seeking print, digital and broadcast news related
to the agency to be summarized and interpreted, according to the
Statement of Work document for the contract.
The FBI would rate the reports "positive," "neutral" or
"negative" and email the briefs to select FBI personnel on
weekdays.
"This news briefing service shall be broad in scope,
comprehensive in nature, and shall allow FBI executives and
other employees to keep current on media coverage of the FBI,"
the contracting document said.
The contract solicitation was reported by the Washington
Times newspaper this week.
Monitoring would include the date, tonality, story focus,
type of media outlet and overall impact of news coverage. The
contract would run one to five years.
The FBI plans for the daily news briefings to be broad in
scope, covering counter-terrorism, counterintelligence, criminal
investigations, cyber-investigation, intelligence, international
relations and partnerships with law enforcement services.
The contractor would also monitor media coverage of FBI
personnel, FBI finance, and the FBI Criminal Justice Information
Services.
(Reporting by John Clarke in Annapolis, Maryland; Editing by
Ian Simpson and Eric Walsh)