WASHINGTON, June 12 Nearly two-thirds of eligible U.S. TV stations have been briefed by Federal Communications Commission experts about the details of the upcoming airwaves auction, according to a new estimate shared by an FCC official with Reuters on Friday.

The latest number on talks sought out by broadcasters surpasses the estimate of "nearly half" cited by FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in an April speech, and illustrates the broadcasters' growing interest in the auction of highly valuable low-frequency airwaves.

The sale, slated for 2016, is expected to be the FCC's most complex undertaking to date, requiring TV stations to first voluntarily relinquish airwaves, for example by going off air or sharing frequencies, so that the wireless industry can buy them.

The type of spectrum in the auction is particularly valuable because of its ability to carry heavy data across long distances and through buildings and other obstacles. Broadcasters' formal applications to participate will be due in the fall.

With the success of the auction hinging on broadcasters' interest, FCC officials and a former Greenhill & Co banker on Tuesday finished a four-month national tour, where they publicly and privately spoke with TV station owners, lawyers and other representatives.

The FCC official, who asked not to be identified, said broadcasters' questions, among other things, focused on the auction's projected opening bid prices and timing as well as the details of potential channel-sharing, including the possibility of striking such deals after the auction and not just before.

The FCC on Friday released new rules that give TV stations more flexibility on channel-sharing, including post-auction arrangements. The agency also won in a lawsuit by the National Association of Broadcasters against some auction rules.

"Both the level of participation in these briefings and the clear forethought that went into the questions we received show that licensees are taking the opportunity very seriously," said Howard Symons, vice chairman of the Incentive Auction Task Force.

The task force, with the help of the former Greenhill banker who is now special adviser to the FCC, had previously estimated potential opening bid prices for large and small TV stations across the country and later revised the estimates higher, beating analysts' expectations.

That's what prompted new momentum in TV stations' interest, said Larry Patrick, managing partner of media brokerage firm Patrick Communications that advises several dozen broadcasters on auction strategy.

Tribune Media Co, 21st Century Fox Inc and Univision Communications Inc are among large companies that have expressed interest in recent months.

"I know from our business that some groups a year and a half ago said we're not that excited ... There's suddenly a lot of interest," Patrick said, adding that key meetings were private one-on-ones that the chairman and FCC officials are holding. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Frances Kerry)