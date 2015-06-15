(Corrects to remove reference to revised estimates in paragraph
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 12 Nearly two-thirds of
eligible U.S. TV stations have been briefed by Federal
Communications Commission experts about the details of the
upcoming airwaves auction, according to a new estimate shared by
an FCC official with Reuters on Friday.
The latest number on talks sought out by broadcasters
surpasses the estimate of "nearly half" cited by FCC Chairman
Tom Wheeler in an April speech, and illustrates the
broadcasters' growing interest in the auction of highly valuable
low-frequency airwaves.
The sale, slated for 2016, is expected to be the FCC's most
complex undertaking to date, requiring TV stations to first
voluntarily relinquish airwaves, for example by going off air or
sharing frequencies, so that the wireless industry can buy them.
The type of spectrum in the auction is particularly valuable
because of its ability to carry heavy data across long distances
and through buildings and other obstacles. Broadcasters' formal
applications to participate will be due in the fall.
With the success of the auction hinging on broadcasters'
interest, FCC officials and a former Greenhill & Co banker on
Tuesday finished a four-month national tour, where they publicly
and privately spoke with TV station owners, lawyers and other
representatives.
The FCC official, who asked not to be identified, said
broadcasters' questions, among other things, focused on the
auction's projected opening bid prices and timing as well as the
details of potential channel-sharing, including the possibility
of striking such deals after the auction and not just before.
The FCC on Friday released new rules that give TV stations
more flexibility on channel-sharing, including post-auction
arrangements. The agency also won in a lawsuit by the National
Association of Broadcasters against some auction rules.
"Both the level of participation in these briefings and the
clear forethought that went into the questions we received show
that licensees are taking the opportunity very seriously," said
Howard Symons, vice chairman of the Incentive Auction Task
Force.
The task force, with the help of the former Greenhill banker
who is now special adviser to the FCC, had previously estimated
potential opening bid prices for large and small TV stations
across the country, beating analysts' expectations.
That's what prompted new momentum in TV stations' interest,
said Larry Patrick, managing partner of media brokerage firm
Patrick Communications that advises several dozen broadcasters
on auction strategy.
Tribune Media Co, 21st Century Fox Inc and
Univision Communications Inc are among large companies
that have expressed interest in recent months.
"I know from our business that some groups a year and a half
ago said we're not that excited ... There's suddenly a lot of
interest," Patrick said, adding that key meetings were private
one-on-ones that the chairman and FCC officials are holding.
