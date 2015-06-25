WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday proposed changes to
the rules for government airwaves auctions to prevent big
companies from tapping a discount program intended for small
businesses.
The program rules drew fresh scrutiny earlier this year
after two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp
qualified for $3 billion in discounts in the FCC's latest
auction of wireless spectrum. The issue is particularly
important as the FCC prepares for what is expected to be its
most complex and biggest auction yet in 2016.
Wheeler's proposal would cap the discount for small
businesses at $150 million and for rural service providers at
$10 million for the 2016 auction. It also would prohibit joint
bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and
multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling
interests, with certain exceptions.
The five-member FCC is expected to vote on the proposal at
its July 16 meeting.
