WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Friday released opening bid prices
for its airwaves auction in a public notice and also set the
dates for broadcasters to file applications for the auction.
Applications to participate in the reverse auction must be
filed between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18, according to the notice, which
said that late filings would not be accepted. Broadcasters must
commit to a preferred initial bid option by March 29, as well.
A senior FCC official, briefing reporters on condition of
anonymity, said the whole process will likely close in the
second or third quarter of 2016.
