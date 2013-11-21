WASHINGTON Nov 21 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday set plans to expand the
use of cell phones aboard airplanes, considering the possibility
of allowing in-flight calls and text messaging.
Communications regulators on Dec. 12 will vote on a proposal
that would allow airlines to offer passengers an option of
making phone calls, sending texts or otherwise using their own
wireless data and call services.
"Modern technologies can deliver mobile services in the air
safely and reliably, and the time is right to review our
outdated and restrictive rules," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said
in announcing that he has circulated the proposal.
After the five-member commission votes on the proposal on
Dec. 12, the FCC would collect comments on it and eventually
finalize it to revise its rules, which currently prohibit using
wireless services in-flight for fear of interfering with other
networks. It would work together with the Federal Aviation
Administration and the airline industry.
Starting last month, some U.S. airlines started allowing
passengers to use certain electronic devices throughout an
entire flight after the FAA ended a long-standing ban that
required they be turned off during take-off and landing.
FCC officials say the new proposal, if adopted, would still
prohibit cellphone use below 10,000 feet at take-off and landing
and would impose some technical requirements for airlines that
decide to allow use of phones onboard.
Experts point out that the technology already exists to
collect phone calls and route them to the ground, solving the
problem of having to jump from one cell tower to another to
complete the call. Some airlines in Europe, the Middle East and
Asia already allow in-flight phone use, FCC officials say.
The FCC in May also started deliberations on a proposal that
would offer a new type of in-flight broadband service promising
fliers higher Wi-Fi speeds and better connections.
U.S. air travelers can already access the Internet on some
flights. But the speed of such service, which rely either on
connections with antennas on the ground or satellites, is slow.