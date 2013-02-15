WASHINGTON Feb 15 The speed of Internet in
Americans' homes is generally as fast as its providers
advertise, marking an improvement since 2011, according to a new
report released by the Federal Communications Commission on
Friday.
The report, the third of its kind, found that on average,
during peak use times, residential broadband providers delivered
download speeds that were 97 percent of advertised speeds,
compared with 87 percent reported in August 2011.
Verizon Communications Inc offered the fastest speeds
through its fiber connections, at 118 percent of those
advertised, according the review. done in September. Verizon's
DSL connection performed at 88 percent, the report said.
Cablevision Systems Corp and Comcast Corp
also delivered Internet connections that exceeded promised
download speeds. So did ViaSat Inc, whose satellite
broadband promised to be slower than some others but then beat
those speeds by 137 percent, the September test found.
On the lower end came Windstream Corp, with 81
percent, and Qwest Corp, at 82 percent. CenturyLink Inc
and AT&T delivered 87 percent of promised speeds
in the September test, while Time Warner Cable Inc's
actual speeds were 94 percent of those advertised.
The FCC's review is part of the regulator's and industry's
efforts to deliver faster Internet to more Americans, whose
appetite has been growing exponentially as new gadgets and
services demand more bandwidth for streaming, downloads and
other online activities.
The report found that more Americans were switching to or
adopting faster broadband connections and then were actually
receiving "faster speeds than ever before," the FCC said.