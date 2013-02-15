WASHINGTON Feb 15 The speed of Internet in Americans' homes is generally as fast as its providers advertise, marking an improvement since 2011, according to a new report released by the Federal Communications Commission on Friday.

The report, the third of its kind, found that on average, during peak use times, residential broadband providers delivered download speeds that were 97 percent of advertised speeds, compared with 87 percent reported in August 2011.

Verizon Communications Inc offered the fastest speeds through its fiber connections, at 118 percent of those advertised, according the review. done in September. Verizon's DSL connection performed at 88 percent, the report said.

Cablevision Systems Corp and Comcast Corp also delivered Internet connections that exceeded promised download speeds. So did ViaSat Inc, whose satellite broadband promised to be slower than some others but then beat those speeds by 137 percent, the September test found.

On the lower end came Windstream Corp, with 81 percent, and Qwest Corp, at 82 percent. CenturyLink Inc and AT&T delivered 87 percent of promised speeds in the September test, while Time Warner Cable Inc's actual speeds were 94 percent of those advertised.

The FCC's review is part of the regulator's and industry's efforts to deliver faster Internet to more Americans, whose appetite has been growing exponentially as new gadgets and services demand more bandwidth for streaming, downloads and other online activities.

The report found that more Americans were switching to or adopting faster broadband connections and then were actually receiving "faster speeds than ever before," the FCC said.